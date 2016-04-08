 ¿Español?

I need help.


When someone has come into contact with a poison, this tool can give information about what to do.

Is more than one product, poison, or medication involved?
What is the age of the person?
What happened?
Is the person having any effects from this product, poison or medication?
Is the person a pregnant or breastfeeding woman?

If you need help now, call the Poison Help line at

1-800-222-1222

If an individual has collapsed, had a seizure, has trouble breathing, or can’t be awakened, call 911 immediately.

PoisonHelp.org